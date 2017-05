** Property stocks jump as government gears up to get Parliament's approval on long-pending Real Estate Bill

** Oberoi Realty, Phoenix Mills and Prestige Estates gain 1-2 pct

** The Bill, slated for passage in the Upper House on Thursday, seeks to set up a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in states and federal territories to oversee real estate transactions

** It will help regulate sector and bring in clarity in terms of who governs/monitors realty projects - traders

** S&P BSE Realty index up 0.35 pct in a lacklustre Mumbai market