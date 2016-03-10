** Software maker Infosys falls as much as 2.8 pct to 1145.85 rupees

** Four shareholders have put up a block in Infosys for sale to raise up to 8.8 bln rupees ($130.98 million) - IFR reports

** Sale at a price range of 1,149 to 1,178.5 rupees - report

** Citigroup is the sole bookrunner - IFR

