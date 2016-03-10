** Airline stocks rise amid reports of slash in aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel price

** Jet fuel price cut by 515.85 rupees/kL effective today - report (bit.ly/1p9rgwG)

** Jet Airways rises as much as 2.7 pct, InterGlobe Aviation up as much as 2.4 pct, Spicejet Ltd gains as much as 3 pct

** Jet fuel is biggest cost for low-budget carriers; accounts for about 40 pct of the cost