US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores take a drubbing
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
** Airline stocks rise amid reports of slash in aviation turbine fuel or jet fuel price
** Jet fuel price cut by 515.85 rupees/kL effective today - report (bit.ly/1p9rgwG)
** Jet Airways rises as much as 2.7 pct, InterGlobe Aviation up as much as 2.4 pct, Spicejet Ltd gains as much as 3 pct
** Jet fuel is biggest cost for low-budget carriers; accounts for about 40 pct of the cost (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes end: Dow -0.11 pct, S&P -0.15 pct, Nasdaq +0.09 pct (Updates to close)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.