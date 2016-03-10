** Oil & gas explorers gain ahead of the Union Cabinet meet, to be held later in the day, to discuss issues related to the sector - media reports

** Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd and Cairn India Ltd up between 1.5 pct and 4.5 pct respectively

** Cabinet mulls higher prices of gas - CNBC TV18 reports, citing unidentified sources

** The gas price hike, if announced, would be a major reprieve for local energy companies, given the muted outlook of crude oil prices (bit.ly/1XeaSpK)

(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)