** Shares of Cairn India rise as much as 4.5 pct to reach 142.90 rupees, their highest price since Jan. 4

** Stock's 20-day EMA above 50-day EMA, which is a bullish signal (reut.rs/1QFi24I)

** Stock breaks resistance at 139.60 rupees, a 50 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the fall from 172.8 rupees to 106.5 rupees

** Cairn, along with other oil & gas explorers, gain on Thursday ahead of a Union Cabinet meet to discuss issues related to the sector - media reports

** Stock had fallen nearly 1 pct this year through Wednesday vs a 5.2 pct drop in the broader index