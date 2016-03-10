** Indian metal stocks rise on media reports the Union Cabinet clears amendment to the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) (MMDR) Act

** MMDR regulates mining sector activities in the country

** The move would allow transfer of mining lease for captive mines, as compared to the present scenario where transfer of mining lease is only for auctioned mines

** Vedanta Ltd jumps 3 pct, Jindal Steel and Power rises 2.7 pct, Tata Steel up 1.2 pct, Hindalco Industries gains 5 pct

** S&P BSE Metal index rises 1.3 pct in an otherwise weak Mumbai market (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)