** Energy suppliers rise after CMA proposals from its energy
market investigation put forth on Thursday come as watered down
versions of initial suggestions made last yr
** Factbox on proposals:
** CMA proposal of temporary safeguard price control for
four million households (16% of the market) a massive positive
vs original 70% of the market, Jefferies writes
** Centrica +1.6 pct, 3rd top Stoxx 600 utilties
gainer ; says most proposals would benefit its customers
** CMA's proposal to allow more tariff offerings & bundling
of products positive for CNA, Bernstein writes, saying it allows
co to bundle its energy services & smart products
** SSE +0.4 pct with c.25% of 30-day avg vol through
in 1 hr
(RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
RM:tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)