** Whitbread +2% & top Stoxx travel & leisure gainer
after Jefferies raises to "hold" from "underperform"
** Following c.35% fall in stock, it may no longer fully
reflect potential spin-off of Costa Coffee, writes Jefferies, a
four-star WTB analyst according to StarMine
** Since start of year, all recommendation changes are
upward revisions, Reuters data shows
** Overall sentiment massively positive on stock (14 "buy"
or "strong buy", 8 "hold" & 2 "sell" or "strong sell")
** Analysts' mean TP 4695p higher than Weds close of 3701p;
Jefferies cuts TP to 3600p
** Stock 2nd top FTSE 100 gainer
