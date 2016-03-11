(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

March 11 San Miguel Corp

* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-g preferred share offer at 6.5793 percent per annum

* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-h preferred share offer at 6.3222 percent per annum

* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-i preferred share offer at 6.3355 percent per annum

