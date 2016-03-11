CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
(Refiles to fix typo in headline)
March 11 San Miguel Corp
* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-g preferred share offer at 6.5793 percent per annum
* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-h preferred share offer at 6.3222 percent per annum
* Says sets dividend rate for subseries 2-i preferred share offer at 6.3355 percent per annum
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 46.7100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
May 17 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday: