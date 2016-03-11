BRIEF-India's Modison Metals approves re-appointment of Ramesh Kothari as CFO
* Says approved re-appointment of Ramesh Kothari as chief financial officer of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qQ8kbq) Further company coverage:
