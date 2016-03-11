** Sun Pharmaceuticals falls as much as 2.5 pct

** India's largest drug maker voluntarily recalls 381,120 cartons of osteoporosis drugs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico - U.S. FDA website (1.usa.gov/1QQCPQt)

** "Observed levels of highest unknown impurity exceeding specification limit at the 3 month stability time point" - FDA on recall reason

** Drug was manufactured at Sun Pharma's Halol plant in Gujarat - FDA

** FDA had warned Sun Pharma over standards at Halol plant in December