** Sun Pharmaceuticals falls as much as 2.5 pct
** India's largest drug maker voluntarily recalls 381,120
cartons of osteoporosis drugs in the U.S. and Puerto Rico - U.S.
FDA website (1.usa.gov/1QQCPQt)
** "Observed levels of highest unknown impurity exceeding
specification limit at the 3 month stability time point" - FDA
on recall reason
** Drug was manufactured at Sun Pharma's Halol plant in
Gujarat - FDA
** FDA had warned Sun Pharma over standards at Halol plant
in December
(RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)