BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction posts March-qtr profit
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share
** S&P BSE Realty index up as much as 2.5 pct
** India passes bill to regulate real-estate sector
** DLF up as much as 5.1 pct, Oberoi Realty up as much as 2.8 pct, Unitech Ltd rises 4.4 pct
** The bill will ensure more transparency in realty deals, help protect rights of buyers which in turn will also help increase sales, says Oberoi Realty CMD Vikas Oberoi (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
