** S&P BSE Realty index up as much as 2.5 pct

** India passes bill to regulate real-estate sector

** DLF up as much as 5.1 pct, Oberoi Realty up as much as 2.8 pct, Unitech Ltd rises 4.4 pct

** The bill will ensure more transparency in realty deals, help protect rights of buyers which in turn will also help increase sales, says Oberoi Realty CMD Vikas Oberoi