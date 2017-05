** India's BSE oil and gas index gains as much as 1.3 pct; NSE energy index also up 1.3 pct

** India on Thursday simplified oil and gas licensing rules, aiming to unlock $40 bln of oil and gas output

** Companies will have more freedom to set the price of gas from new discoveries and existing finds not yet in production

** Reliance Industries gains as much as 1.73 pct, ONGC rises as much as 0.92 pct (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)