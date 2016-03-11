** Interglobe Aviation Ltd, operator of IndiGo airline, rises as much as 5.23 pct

** Interglobe receives the first of its Airbus A320 Neo aircraft - report (bit.ly/1QQJLwY)

** A320 Neos burn less fuel, will help margin improvement for Interglobe - Traders

** Company says expects to increase fleet size by 22.4 pct by the end of FY 2017

** Stock fell sharply earlier this year on report that Airbus will delay aircraft delivery to Interglobe

** Stock down 34.68 pct this year as of Thursday's close (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)