PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 11 Home Product Center Pcl
* Aims for revenue growth of 10 percent in 2016 as it plans to open five more stores this year, adding to 76 at end-2015, President Khunnawut Thumpomkul told reporters
* Says plans to spend 7 billion baht ($199.60 million) in 2016 on store expansion, renovation
* Says overall domestic demand remains weak especially in the provinces because of lower prices of agricultural products Further company coverage: ($1 = 35.0700 baht) (Reporting By Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, May 16 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, has delayed but not ditched its plan to list a U.S. subsidiary this year despite a series of investigations targeting the company's owners, Chief Executive Officer Wesley Batista said on Tuesday.