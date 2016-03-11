March 11 DEA General Aviation Holding Co Ltd

* Says unit AeroSteyr Engines GmbH to acquire 100 percent stakes in Germany's Gobler Hirth, Hirth engine technology and sales company for 4.5 million euros ($5.03 million)

* Says acquisition has obtained German government's Foreign Direct Investments' clearance

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RU5S8h

