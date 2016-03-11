CORRECTED-Apple marketing dual-tranche euro benchmark
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
March 11 Xian Tourism Co Ltd
* Says Vice Chairman & General Manager Zhang Hongwei resigns due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TzhctY
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple Inc is marketing a dual-tranche euro-denominated senior unsecured benchmark bond, according to a lead bank.
May 17 Russian meat producer Cherkizovo Group said on Wednesday: