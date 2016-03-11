March 11 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc

* Says aims to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan ($156.95 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisitions and replenish capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on March 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1SFaRvV; bit.ly/24Uxu4h

