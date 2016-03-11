BRIEF-Redsense Medical intends to sign deal with distributor in Switzerland
* INTENDS TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH DISTRIBUTOR THERAMED AG IN SWITZERLAND
March 11 Ginwa Enterprise Group Inc
* Says aims to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan ($156.95 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, acquisitions and replenish capital
* Says trading of shares to resume on March 14
* Says it plans to boost pharmaceutical unit's capital by 120 million yuan ($17.42 million) to 160 million yuan