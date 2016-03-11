BRIEF-Bigbloc Construction posts March-qtr profit
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share
March 11 Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd
* Says January-February premium income at 119.26 billion yuan ($18.35 billion)
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1QM2YU6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4989 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says recommended final dividend of INR 0.25/- per equity share
DUBAI, May 17 Declines in large caps weighed on Saudi stocks in early trade on Wednesday while the Dubai market rose as property developer DAMAC extended gains.