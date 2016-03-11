BRIEF-Shalimar Wires Industries says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & MD
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE, March 11The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 29300 ICS-201(B22mm) 29800 ICS-102(B22mm) 19800 ICS-103(23mm) 25300 ICS-104(24mm) 29400 ICS-202(26mm) 32100 ICS-105(26mm) 28600 ICS-105CS(26mm) 30300 ICS-105(27mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 29200 ICS-105MMA(27) 31000 ICS-105PHR(28) 33500 ICS-105(28mm) 31500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 31900 ICS-105(29mm) 32300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 32900 ICS-105(30mm) 33200 ICS-105(31mm) 34400 ICS-106(32mm) 36100 ICS-107(34mm) 48400
* Says reappointment of Sunil Khaitan as chairman & managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar index hits lowest since Nov. 9 * Gold faces a resistance at $1,245 per ounce - technicals * Sliver, Platinum touch over two-week highs (Updates prices) By Vijaykumar Vedala May 17 Gold hit a two-week high on Wednesday as Asian stocks slipped and the dollar fell amid political uncertainty after a source said U.S. President Donald Trump asked the FBI to end a probe into his former security adviser. Spot gold climbed 0.6 percent to $1,243