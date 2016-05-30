BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Digital Information Technologies Corp :
* Says it has been listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section from TSE JASDAQ, on May 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WE95wz
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent