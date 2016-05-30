BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Yonghui Superstores Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline