BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd:
* Says it unit received drug approval for clinical trial for restructuring of VEGF humanized monoclonal antibody injection
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/FIv3UPT3
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA