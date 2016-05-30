BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Chongqing Sokon Industrial Group Co Ltd:
* Says it has priced the 142.5 million A shares of common stock that will newly issued in initial public offering
* Says the company expects to raise about 827.93 million yuan through the issuance
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/GmQJycmp
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline