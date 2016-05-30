BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of June 2
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/5HCXgohg
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA