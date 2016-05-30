India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
- Source link: (bit.ly/1XHQrnu)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
(Bengaluru newsroom)
