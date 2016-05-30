BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Sunflower Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to invest 50 million yuan to set up a wholly owned health technology subsidiary in Chongqing
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9iwYp4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA