BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Beibu Gulf Tourism Corp Ltd:
* Says it pland to set up JV in Yingtan City, with Jiangxi-based company
* Says it will invest 150 million yuan into the JV to hold 60 percent stake
Source text in Chinese: me2.do/Fm89JIqF
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline