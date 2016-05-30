** State Bank of India falls 0.5 pct after gaining as much as 4.1 pct to its highest since Jan 12

** On Friday, India's largest lender reported worse-than-expected earnings but said fewer than feared of its loans risked turning sour

** Potential for lesser slippages over the new fiscal year started in April is turning around investor sentiment - JM Financial

** SBI's loan growth of 13 pct vs average of 10 pct in sector, driven by 20 pct growth in retail segment - JM Financial

** Brokerage adds quality of lending to corporates improved with 65 pct on incremental loans of them being rated 'A' vs 23 pct two years ago

** JM Financial has "buy" rating on stock with a TP of 300 rupees

** Stock gained 16.3 pct over the previous four sessions (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)