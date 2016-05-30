** Aluminium giant Hindalco Industries Ltd surges as much as 10.72 pct

** Company said its net profit more than doubled to 3.56 bln rupees ($52.91 million) in Jan-March quarter

** Consensus estimate for the quarter was 2.49 bln rupees

** Hindalco reported ahead-of-estimate numbers as costs softened more than envisaged - Religare

** Adds aluminium business operating performance grew six-fold q/q on higher sales volume and lower energy-related costs

** Brokerage maintains "hold" rating with a revised price target of 100 rupees from 75 rupees ($1 = 67.2900 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)