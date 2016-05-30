** Sun Pharmaceuticals falls as much as 1.02 pct

** India's largest drugmaker says it received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice seeking information about the pricing and marketing of generic drugs it sells in the country

** The subpoena comes amid a wider probe by U.S. regulators into the steep hike in prices of generic medicines

** Phillip Capital says subpoena part of a broader investigation into anti-competitive practices, may not have any major adverse impact on Sun's overall earnings

** Brokerage says the U.S. subsidiary's revenue contributes just 15 pct and profit share 6 pct to the company's consolidated financials

** Company set to announce its Jan-March earnings later in the day