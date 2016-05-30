BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Kuangda Technology Group Co Ltd :
* Says the co revises private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says the co adjusts issue price to no less than 5.34 yuan per share from no less than 10.72 yuan per share and adjusts issue amount to up to 219.1 million shares from up to 109.1 million shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oI78M1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline