BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($121.56 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/24g2NDF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5810 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA