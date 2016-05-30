BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned unit which engaged in magnesium die casting business to invest $18 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Xinchang
* Says new unit to be mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of magnesium alloy automobile parts
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hq3u1k
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline