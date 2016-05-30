May 30 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :

* Says its wholly owned unit which engaged in magnesium die casting business to invest $18 million to set up a wholly owned subsidiary in Xinchang

* Says new unit to be mainly engaged in R&D, manufacture and sale of magnesium alloy automobile parts

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hq3u1k

