May 30 Taiwan Optical Platform :

* Says it repurchased 1,814,000 shares of the company during March 28 to May 27

* Says total purchase amount of T$235,730,267

* Repurchased 4,711,000 shares of its common shares as of May 27, representing a 3.8 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVGn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)