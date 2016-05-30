BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Nikon Corp :
* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A"
* Says rating outlook stable
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/I968v9
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline