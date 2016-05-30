BRIEF-Orascom Hotels and Development posts Q1 consol profit
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 75.9 million versus loss of EGP 118 million year ago
May 30 Fujio Food System Co Ltd :
* Says it to offer an off-floor distribution of 192,100 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from June 6 to June 10
* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 5,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/OtyJ5i
* In april, passenger car sales in europe totaled just over 1.23 million units, representing a 6.8% year-over-year decline