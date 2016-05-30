BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service
May 30 AP Memory Technology :
* Says its shares will be traded on Taiwan Stock Exchange from May 31, and at the same time stop the shares' trading on Emerging Market


* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent