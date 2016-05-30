BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Medrx Co Ltd :
* Says the clinical trials for MRX-5LBT have started in the United States
* Says MRX-5LBT is a new type of medication that uses the ILTS (Ionic Liquid Transdermal System), an exclusive MEDRx technology that incorporates the company's ionic liquid expertise
* Says the phase I clinical trials result shows that MRX-5LBT is more permeable for lidocaine in hypodermis than Lidoderm
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA