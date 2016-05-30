India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Central Reinsurance :
* Says will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date June 14
* Last date before book closure June 15 with book closure period from June 16 to June 20
* Record date June 20
* Payment date July 8
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVK4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.