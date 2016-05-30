India's Punjab National Bank posts Q4 profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 16 India's Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
May 30 Sun Capital Management Corp :
* Says it issued 2.1 million new shares via private placement to an individual and OCEAN PACIFIC MANAGEMENT PTE.LTD. on May 30
* Says issue price 220.5 million yen in total
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cXM6qw
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, May 16 Dollar bonds issued by the International Bank of Azerbaijan fell on Tuesday after the Moody's agency downgraded its credit rating in light of the bank's debt restructuring.