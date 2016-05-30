BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
May 30 SGA Solutions Co.,Ltd.:
* Says 876 million won worth of its 1st convertible bonds have been converted into 876,000 shares of the company at 1,000 won per share, as of May 30
Source text in Korean:
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.