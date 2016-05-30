BRIEF-Remco Tourism Villages Construction says shareholders approve to merge group of units into co
* Shareholders approve to cancel U.S. Depository certificate program issued in 2010 Source: (http://bit.ly/2pRuMw3) Further company coverage:
May 30 LONGTU KOREA Inc.:
* Completed private placement of 490,196 shares of common stock as of May 30, and raised proceeds of 5 billion won from the issuance
Source text in Korean:
Further company Coverage:
BAKU, May 16 Azeri central bank said on Tuesday that the state sovereign wealth fund SOFAZ has sold $793.1 million in the forex market auctions in the first quarter, down 47 percent year-on-year.