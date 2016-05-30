BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Toyou Feiji Electronics :
* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 0.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and distribute 2 new shares for every 10 shares as stock dividends and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 9 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVUe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent