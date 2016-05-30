BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients :
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on June 2 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 3 and the dividend will be paid on June 3
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA