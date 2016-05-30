UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 30 WOOSU AMS CO.,LTD.:
* Rights issue of 6.6 million common shares of par value 500 won each
* Issue price of 2,985 won per share, for proceeds of 10.7 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/xbha422X
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons