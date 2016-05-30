BRIEF-Cray, Markley partner to provide supercomputing as a service
Markley and cray partner to provide supercomputing as a service
May 30 HAGIWARA ELECTRIC Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to buy back up to 180,000 shares, representing 2.17 pct of outstanding, for up to 360 million yen, from May 31 to Sep. 30
* Says top shareholder Gakken Holdings Co Ltd increased stake in the company to 31.5 percent from 19.1 percent