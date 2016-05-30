BRIEF-Hunan Jingfeng Pharmaceutical's shareholder plans to increase stake in co
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
May 30 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5.819357 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), revised from 6 yuan per 10 shares due to equity incentive, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVYM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says shareholder plans to increase stake up to 40 million yuan within 3 months
* BOULE DIAGNOSTICS OPTIMIZES MANUFACTURING STRUCTURE - CLOSES FACTORY IN CHINA