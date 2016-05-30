May 30 Shanxi Zhendong Pharmaceutical :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 5.819357 yuan per 10 shares (before tax), revised from 6 yuan per 10 shares due to equity incentive, to shareholders of record on June 3 for 2015

* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on June 6 and the dividend will be paid on June 6

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zVYM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)