UPDATE 1-Thailand's April tourist arrivals up 7 pct, outlook positive
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
May 30 SUNJIN CO., LTD.:
* Says it plans to buy 67.42 percent stake (156,221 shares) in GENETIC RESOURCES CO., LTD, for 24.90 billion won
Source text in Korean: me2.do/x1if1nPL
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Govt keeps targets of about 35 million tourists this year (Adds detail, outlook)
* Says Chairman Jin Changshan resigns due to personal reasons