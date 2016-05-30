** Foreign investors bought 102.29 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) worth of NSE index futures and options in the previous two sessions - Exchange data

** Traders attribute purchases to heavy short-covering, build-up in speculative positions in anticipation of further gains

** NSE index has surged around 20 pct since hitting a nearly two-year low on Feb. 29

** Foreign investors bought index futures worth 56.91 bln rupees ($845.81 million) and index options worth 45.38 bln rupees ($674.44 million) ($1 = 67.2850 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)