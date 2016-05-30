BRIEF-India's PNB says 2016/17 net profit at 13.25 bln rupees
* Net profit for full year ending March 2017 at 13.25 billion rupees
** Foreign investors bought 102.29 billion rupees ($1.52 billion) worth of NSE index futures and options in the previous two sessions - Exchange data
** Traders attribute purchases to heavy short-covering, build-up in speculative positions in anticipation of further gains
** NSE index has surged around 20 pct since hitting a nearly two-year low on Feb. 29
** Foreign investors bought index futures worth 56.91 bln rupees ($845.81 million) and index options worth 45.38 bln rupees ($674.44 million) ($1 = 67.2850 Indian rupees) (RM: manoj.rawal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Net profit for full year ending March 2017 at 13.25 billion rupees
Castor seeds Spot prices –May 16 Castor seed arrivals, in 75-kilogram bag: 0,55,000-0,56,000 versus 0,64,000-0,65,000 previous. * Castor seed ready, auction price, in rupees per 20 kilograms: 0,830-0,875 versus 0,830-0,885 previous